Championship final day LIVE as Preston North End, Hull City and Derby County fight for survival

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd May 2025, 09:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All the updates from the final day of the Championship season

Preston North End are fighting to avoid relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites make the trip down to play-off chasing Bristol City, with all matches in the second tier kicking off at 12:30pm. Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle will be joined by one of PNE, Hull City, Luton Town, Derby County or Stoke City in League One next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull start the day in 22nd with Luton 21st, Preston 20th, Derby 19th and Stoke 18th. Just two points separate the Tigers and Potters. While North End are in action at Ashton Gate, Hull head to Portsmouth, West Brom host Luton and it’s Derby versus Stoke at Pride Park.

At the other end of the table five teams will fight it out for the two remaining play-off spots, while the title will go to Leeds United or Burnley - who are level on 97 points. We’re based from Bristol City’s stadium but will be bringing you all the big updates from across the Championship...

Related topics:ChampionshipHull CityDerby County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice