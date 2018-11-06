Bristol City v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, referee, odds and more ahead of the Championship clash

Preston North End head to Bristol City on Saturday looking to extend their Championship unbeaten run.

From likely line-ups to the referee, we run through all you need to know below.

Callum Robinson and Callum O'Dowda battle for the ball during last season's meeting at Ashton Gate

When is the match?

The game takes place at 3pm on Saturday, November 10 at Bristol City's Ashton Gate Stadium.

Likely line-ups

Bristol City (4-4-1-1): O’Leary, Hunt, Kalas, Webster, Kelly, O’Dowda, Pack, Brownhill, Eliasson, Weimann, Diedhiou

PNE (4-2-3-1): Rudd, Clarke, Huntington, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Maguire

Key men

Callum Robinson: PNE’s star performer this season will be looking to make his mark against a club who he had a less than successful loan spell with back in 2015. Eight goals this season and more international action on the way with the Republic of Ireland.

Josh Brownhill: With Bristol City’s strikers currently out of form then the former Preston man could be the Robin to keep an eye on. He netted last weekend and has been City’s most consistent player this season, usually deployed in central midfield. A top talent.

Referee

Geoff Eltringham: Official has already taken charge of PNE once this season, the 3-0 defeat at Leeds in September. Showed three yellow cards on the night at Elland Road. He also took charge of North End's 2-1 win over Bristol City at Deepdale last year, sending off Aiden Flint for an elbow on Greg Cunningham.

Odds

Bristol City 21/20

Draw 23/10

PNE 13/5