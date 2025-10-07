Breaking news coming out of Deepdale

Craig Hemmings is stepping down as Preston North End chairman, it has been announced.

From 13th October 2025, Hemmings will relinquish a role he has he held for six years at Deepdale. Replacing him, as Non-Executive Chairman, is Ian Penrose. A PNE season ticket holder, Penrose has been CEO of Leisure PLC and Sportech PLC for 20 years.

He is the Senior Independent Director of gaming technology business Playtech PLC, and the Vice-Chairman of Weatherbys Limited - ‘leading technology and administrative services provider to the horseracing industry internationally’.

Additionally, Penrose is a Non-Executive Director of DataWorks Group - a Sydney-based business providing responsible gaming technology solutions. Previously, he was a Chairman of the National Football Museum for four years - and Trustee.

Craig Hemming said: “Having been Chairman of this historic club for over six years, and with growing responsibility across the other family businesses, I have felt it was time for me to find a successor, the right successor, for some time.

“I am therefore delighted that Ian has agreed to take over the role of Chairman. I have known Ian for many years, and I look forward to working with him as he oversees the Hemmings family financial support of the club and works with us to find new custodians.

“Success on the pitch is our primary wish, but also a club with community and people at its core. I am sure that Ian will bring some fresh ideas and impetus to PNE, to help guide the club forward over the important period ahead.”

Penrose said: “It is an absolute privilege to be appointed Chairman of the football club that I have supported since I was a boy. This is a proud football club, with incredible heritage, and I have taken my own personal pride in trying to spread the message of our great club as I have worked around the world.

“The Hemmings family have been supporters and financial benefactors for many years, weathering times of great difficulty and change in the football industry, and I look forward to working with them and all at PNE to achieve the best we can for the club and for the fans, of which I will always remain one.”