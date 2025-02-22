PNE signed the winger on loan from Manchester City in 2018

Former Preston North End loan winger Brandon Barker has signed for Northern Premier League Division One West club Avro FC.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after seeing his short-term contract at Morecambe end last summer. Barker’s move to the non-league side was confirmed on Friday evening, ahead of Avro’s away trip to Hanley Town.

It is six-and-a-half years since Barker joined PNE on loan from Manchester City, having had spells already at Hibernian, NAC Breda and Rotherham United. He scored two goals and provided a couple of assists across 20 appearances for Preston - including a fine solo goal at Leeds United in the League Cup.

He made one appearance for boyhood club City - off the bench in a 2015/16 FA Cup clash against Chelsea. After his temporary stint with North End a permanent move to Rangers went through and he racked up 27 appearances for the Scottish giants, scoring three goals.

That time included a loan spell at Oxford United during the 2020/21 season. After leaving Rangers in 2022 a short period at Reading was had before making the move to Cypriot club Omonia. Barker spent one season overseas and then signed for Morecambe, for whom he managed just two games.

“I’ve been through a lot...”

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, Barker said: "I’ve never been too bothered about money. One goal I had when I started was to help my mum and dad buy a very nice house," said the 28-year-old.

“I was lucky enough to be able to do that. Me and my family have completely different lives now from when I was growing up, so I’m grateful for that. Setbacks happen.

“I’ve been through a lot, but there are footballers who have been through more setbacks than me. I’ve just got to keep trying and giving it everything I’ve got until I can’t do it anymore. I just want to play."