Two former Preston men are set for drama in the final weeks of the season. | Getty Images

Two former PNE men are set for end of season drama

One Preston North End legend is overseeing a promotion charge in League Two, while a former Deepdale boss is pushing for the Championship play-offs.

Graham Alexander is bidding to end Bradford City’s 40-year wait for a title, as they remain firmly in League Two’s automatic positions. The Bantams currently sit second in the fourth tier after a frenetic 5-4 defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Although the Valley Parade outfit went into half-time with a 3-2 advantage, a pulsating second half ensued which saw the Robins snatch a late winner, when Jack Shepard put the ball into his own net. Nonetheless, Alexander’s troops are still only three points behind leaders Port Vale.

Bradford have enjoyed an impressive turn in form this year, winning 12 of their 20 league games in 2025. Those results have seen them become strong promotion contenders, which has also sparked some huge home attendances.

Indeed, 23,381 flocked to see Alexander’s men at Valley Parade against Colchester last month, which also set a new League Two attendance record. The Bantams have four games remaining to end a six-year wait for a return to League One, and secure their first promotion since 1999.

They face sixth-placed Notts County on Good Friday and fourth-placed Doncaster as their stand-out fixtures in the final four games. Speaking to The Guardian last week, the head coach had his sights firmly set on promotion.

He said: “We have to keep our eyes on the prize. Hopefully, people will forgive me for not going overboard on the crowd and the atmosphere, but I want us to finish the job.”

Alexander will be aiming to achieve his fifth managerial promotion, while also claiming the Second Division title with Preston during his playing career. In his first season at Deepdale, the former defender played a key role with the Lilywhites during the triumphant 1999-00 campaign.

He featured 58 times in all competitions. The 53-year-old amassed 400 appearances at Deepdale between 1999 and 2007. Alexander returned for a second spell with North End in August 2011 and appeared 21 times, before departing a year later.

PNE’s Championship rivals aiming for play-offs with ex-Lilywhites boss in charge

Alex Neil was appointed Millwall boss in December | Getty Images

Meanwhile, former Preston boss Alex Neil could be in the promotion mix this season. The 45-year-old has won nine of his 19 league games in charge of Millwall, following his appointment in December. Despite a slow start, the Lions have hit form at the perfect time, winning five of their past seven Championship games.

That included triumphs over Portsmouth, Sheffield United and his old club, Stoke City. It has propelled the south London outfit into play-off contention with Millwall currently three points behind Coventry - who occupy the final top six position with four games remaining.

His appointment at The Den came months after he was linked with a return to Deepdale, following Ryan Lowe’s departure in August. The former Norwich City head coach spent four years in charge of North End before he was sacked in 2021. Neil faced the Lilywhites in February when the Lions drew 1-1 with Heckingbottom’s men at Deepdale.

