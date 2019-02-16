Brad Potts' praise for Alan Browne and Ben Pearson after slotting in to Preston North End's midfield

Brad Potts has saluted Alan Browne and Ben Pearson after seamlessly slotting in to Preston North End’s midfield since his January move from Barnsley.

The 24-year-old arrived for a seven-figure fee at the start of 2019 and has scored two goals as things have clicked into gear for Alex Neil’s side during a six-game unbeaten run.

Ben Pearson watches on as Potts goes for goal against Swansea

A willing runner with an eye for goal, comparisons have been drawn with PNE’s 11-goal man Browne.

Many thought the pair might be in competition for a place in Neil’s XI but they have fitted together nicely alongside each other.

Potts says a big part of their early success is down to another key man in the middle of the park for the Lilywhites, a certain Ben Pearson.

“To be honest, before I came I didn’t realise how good the squad was,” Potts said.

Potts congratulates Alan Browne on his goal at QPR

“As soon as I played and trained with them I realised what good players we had.

“With everyone back fit now, there’s real competition for places.

“In training and in games when I’ve played with Al I’ve really enjoyed it.

“The gaffer wants similar things from us and Al’s got an eye for goal just like myself.

“I’ll keep trying to make those runs forward and keep the partnership going.

“With Ben Pearson behind us it does help that we’ve got that bit of stability.

“If we do both go forwards then he’s there to mop up.

“It’s like having two players with him there! I’ve been really enjoying it, they’re both great players.”

A likely starter against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Potts has already played in a wide range of positions as the Lilywhites have shown a flexible attacking approach since the turn of the year.

“The gaffer keeps talking about how we need to be fluid,” he said.

“If Sean Maguire drops in, me or Al need to make those runs in behind.

“I started off in the middle on Wednesday night against Norwich and then switched with Paul Gallagher.

“I don’t mind where I’m playing as long as I’m on the pitch.

“I’ll keep trying to make things happen, score goals and help the team as much as possible.”