Brad Potts hoping Preston North End can end with a win before Qatar World Cup break

If they can do so, they would match a feat that their opposition acheived earlier this season, Millwall winning four on the bounce from the start of last month.

The Lions come into the game off a defeat and two goalless draws whereas PNE have won their last three.

Should Ryan Lowe's side make it four wins from four they could find themselves in a play-off place during the break for the World Cup, as high as fourth if results go their way.

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring the opening goal against Swansea City

It has been gruelling for North End in the early part of the season and after three games in six days leading into this week, Potts was glad for a bit of time off and thanks to their recent success, he was able to enjoy it too.

He said: "With the week we've had it makes time off even better, you can actually enjoy your days off. Then it's all about having a good week going into the Millwall game.

"It's been relentless with the fixture list so the break came at a good time to have a few days off and we'll recover and go again for the last game before the break."Millwall are a tough team to play against but at the moment the lads should be full of confidence and we need to carry this momentum on into the game and pick up three points. If not, we need to avoid defeat."

North End’s form has changed the outlook on their season so far, with things at a low ebb when they were beaten by Blackpool in the recent derby.

Since then however they have a 100% record and whilst Potts admits it’s the crazy nature of football, he wants his side to keep it up.

He said: "Three wins on the bounce in the Championship is hard but I do think that if you can get two or three on the bounce it shoots you right up the league, which obviously we've done.