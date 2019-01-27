Brad Potts delighted to continue his fine start and Preston North End's upturn in form at Stoke

Brad Potts looked at the bigger picture after continuing the fine start to his Preston North End career at Stoke.

The £1.5 million arrival from Barnsley at the start of the month made it two goals in two games with the second of the 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Brad Potts converts PNE's second goal at Stoke

His strike 10 minutes from time after Alan Browne had opened the scoring in the first half made it back-to-back away victories for Alex Neil’s improving side who are now 16th in the Championship.

“I’m over the moon with the start I’ve had, scoring two goals in the last two games,” said Potts, who has started all three matches since his move to Deepdale.

“More importantly though it’s about the team.

“We’ve got seven points out of nine and won our last two away games so all the lads are really happy.

Potts celebrates in front of the travelling North End supporters

“We’ve proved over the last two games that if we’re on our game we can beat anyone and we need to keep carrying on this momentum to move up the league.

“That’s two wins in two, we just want to push on and finish as high as we can.”

Following on from his goal at Queens Park Rangers seven days earlier, Potts was again on target late on to help PNE to a big win on the road.

On this occasion, the 24-year-old completed a slick North End counter attack, taking Sean Maguire’s pass before firing a low shot beyond Jack Butland.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe how much space there was to my side,” Potts admitted.

“When I had my touch there were a couple of men on me and I knew I had to hit it early.

“I tried to keep it low because it’s harder for the ‘keeper to get there.

“I was just really happy with the goal.”

The former Blackpool man has seemingly become an instant hit with the PNE fans.

After slotting home impressively in the Potteries, he celebrated by knee-sliding in front of more than 2,000 travelling supporters who had made the trip down the M6.

“With playing for Blackpool I knew I had to hit the ground running,” Potts said with a smile.

“Hopefully scoring those two goals have helped the fans forget about my past!”