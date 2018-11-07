Bournemouth linked with move for Preston North End's Man City loanee Lukas Nmecha

Bournemouth are reportedly taking an interest in Preston North End’s Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha.

READ MORE: Alex Neil on Lukas Nmecha's late chance against Ipswich



Eddie Howe has been scouting the teenager with a view to taking him to the Vitality Stadium according to The Sun.

Lukas Nmecha has caught the eye for Preston during his loan spell from Man City

Nmecha is yet to grab his first Deepdale goal but has impressed in recent weeks as he settles into life in the Championship.

The 19-year-old has started nine games and come off the bench four times in league and cup since joining on a season-long loan from City in August.

He is highly regarded at the Etihad with Aston Villa and Leeds among the clubs interested in his services before he opted for a move to Lancashire.