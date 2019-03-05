Bolton Wanderers given deadline to assure authorities Millwall game can go ahead

Bolton have just under 24 hours to assure the local council that safety provisions will be in place for their Championship fixture against Millwall to go ahead.

The English Football League is monitoring the situation after the club met with the council, the emergency services and Greater Manchester Police, who are owed money by Bolton, on Tuesday amid concerns Wanderers may not be able to provide sufficient stewarding for Saturday's match.

The game at the University of Bolton Stadium could be in doubt after the club failed to pay any staff their February wage.

Part-time matchday staff, including safety stewards and turnstile operators, are considering not working on Saturday because of the issue.

However, Bolton Council said in a statement that they were "hopeful a resolution will be found" by early on Wednesday afternoon.