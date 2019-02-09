Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Goals from Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen saw Preston North End to a third straight away win at Bolton on Saturday. Look back on all the action as it happened. Andrew Hughes battles with Gary O'Neil at the University of Bolton Stadium Dave Seddon’s PNE pressview: Preston have certainly had a mixed bag when it comes to signings from the League of Ireland