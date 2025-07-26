Live

Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End LIVE team news and updates from friendly

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 13:10 BST
Another pre-season contest for Paul Heckingbottom’s side on Saturday

Preston North End make the short trip over to Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Lilywhites are back in pre-season action, with the first team having taken on Chorley, Liverpool, Getafe and Tranmere Rovers so far. The latter travelled to Euxton on Tuesday for a behind closed doors contest, which they ran out 2-0 winners in.

Now, PNE lock horns with Steven Schumacher’s side - who will no doubt have ambitions of securing promotion to the Championship in the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. The ex-Plymouth and Stoke boss was appointed back in January.

The Whites have, so far, gone toe-to-toe with Orlando Pirates, Barrow, Hibernian and Shrewsbury - winning all four games. Wanderers kick off their League One season next Sunday, away to Stockport County.

Preston announced their ninth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday night, with Andrija Vukcevic putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. Away fans may get to see Jack Walton and Michael Smith in action for the first time, too.

LIVE: Bolton Wanderers vs PNE

13:02 BST

Good afternoon!

Welcome along to our live text coverage of today’s pre-season friendly between Bolton and PNE.

Team news to come around 2pm!

