Blackpool to receive slice of Brad Potts transfer fee after midfielder's move to Preston North End from Barnsley

Brad Potts’ move to Preston North End from Barnsley will see Blackpool receive a slice of the transfer fee.

The Seasiders put in a sell-on clause for the midfielder when he left Bloomfield Road to join the Tykes in July 2017, reports the Blackpool Gazette.

PNE have paid Barnsley an undisclosed seven-figure fee for the 24-year-old who could make his Lilywhites debut against Swansea at Deepdale on Saturday.

The percentage of the sell-on clause has not been confirmed and would most likely apply to any profit the Oakwell club made on a player they paid a reported £750,000 for.

Hexham-born Potts started his career with Carlisle United and then spent two seasons with Blackpool, scoring 16 times in 87 appearances.

His final appearance for the club came at Wembley, when he scored and assisted in Pool's 2-1 League Two play-off final win against Exeter City.

He joined Barnsley in July 2017 and has scored 11 goals in 67 games for the Tykes.

Having been cup tied for the FA Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers, Potts will come into Alex Neil’s thinking for the first time this weekend alongside fellow new signings Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly.