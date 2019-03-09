Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End: Live updates from Saturday's Lancashire derby at Ewood Park Sean Maguire congratulates Daniel Johnson on scoring Preston's opening goal at Blackburn Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up PNE will look to extend their Championship unbeaten run to 10 games against Blackburn on Saturday. Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Dave Seddon’s PNE pressview: Wages the big challenge for Preston and all the clubs in the ‘bear pit’ of the Championship