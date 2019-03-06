Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday for a big Lancashire derby.

From likely line-ups to key men and the referee, all you need to know about the game can be found below.

Alan Browne battles with Richard Smallwood during PNE's meeting with Blackburn at Deepdale earlier in the season

Likely line-ups

Blackburn: Raya, Nyambe, Rodwell, Mulgrew, Williams, Travis, Smallwood, Bennett, Dack, Armstrong, Graham

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes, Ledson, Barkhuizen, Potts, Browne, Gallagher, Maguire

Key men

Bradley Dack: The midfielder is Rovers’ prize asset. The 25-year-old has 14 goals in his first season in the Championship and has been linked with big-money moves away from Ewood Park. Kept quiet at Deepdale by Ben Pearson, PNE will be hoping for a repeat.

Alan Browne: Dack may get the headlines but PNE fans will argue they have the fastest-rising midfielder in the second tier. The Irishman is on 11 goals for the campaign and is just getting better 12 months on from his big breakthrough.

In the home dugout

Tony Mowbray: The 54-year-old has been in post at Ewood Park since February 2017. He took over from Owen Coyle who had been in charge seven months. Mowbray couldn’t prevent Blackburn being relegated but guided them back to the Championship at the first attempt. Rovers are the sixth club Mowbray has managed, following-on from Hibernian, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry. As a player, he made more than 400 appearances for Boro, and went on to play for Ipswich and Celtic.

The referee

Oliver Langford: The West Midlands official has taken charge of two PNE games this season. He was the man in the middle as North End exited the League Cup on penalties against Middlesbrough in September. Mr Langford also oversaw the 2-0 win at Stoke at the end of January. His two Blackburn games were both at Ewood Park, a 2-2 draw with Reading in August and a 2-1 win over West Brom on New Year’s Day. In total he has shown 91 yellow and five red cards this season.

Odds

PNE: 13/8

Blackburn: 7/4

Draw: 21/20