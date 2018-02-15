Billy Bodin learning all the time after fast start to life with PNE

There may be a debate about how many assists he has got but there is no disputing that Billy Bodin has hit the ground running at Deepdale.

The January arrival from Bristol Rovers has won two penalties since joining Preston, also getting off the mark in front of goal in the 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest at the end of last month.

With Daniel Johnson, at the City Ground, and Alan Browne, in the 2-1 win over Hull on home soil, both converting from the spot after the winger was fouled, he has already been involved in some pivotal moments.

But do they go down in the assists column?

“A few people have said it’s an assist but others have said, ‘No chance’,” the 25-year-old said with a smile.

“As long as I’m helping the team in whatever way I can then I’m happy.

Preston North End's Billy Bodin.

“Whether that’s tracking back, helping lads score goals or scoring goals myself that’s what I’m in the team to do and hopefully I can carry on doing that.

“Getting my first goal was massive.

“I’d scored 11 for Bristol Rovers so to come in and get a goal within a couple of weeks was a big thing for me.

“You never want to be struggling for a goal and now the aim is to get a few more.

The former Bristol Rovers man celebrates his first PNE goal in the 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest at the end of last month

“It’s going well. We’ve picked up some good results and I’ve settled in quite quickly.

“It’s similar to Bristol Rovers with quite a small squad and everyone being friends, which was good for me and helped me fit in with the lads.”

Such has been his smooth transition to life at North End, you would be forgiven for forgetting that Bodin has never played in the second tier before.

His career only really took off with Rovers, and with his contract with the League One side running down the Lilywhites made their move and, having tried at the start of the season, got their man at the turn of the year.

Bodin battles with Brentford's Andreas Bjelland last time out at Griffin Park.

Despite settling in quickly, Bodin says there has been plenty to learn, something that can be tough for a January signing who does not have time to settle into new surroundings like someone who switches clubs in the off-season.

“If you arrive in the summer you get the whole of pre-season and have a couple of months to gel with the lads and do what the manager wants you to do,” said the ex-Swindon and Torquay man.

“It was quite difficult coming in midway through the season but I’d like to think I’ve picked it up quite quickly.

“The standard of the league is obviously a lot better. The game is a lot quicker, which to start with was quite difficult to get used to.

“The longer it has gone on the more I’ve got used to it and adapted.

“There’s obviously still a lot to learn and hopefully I can keep doing that.”

The winger has hailed the team spirit at Deepdale.

In a way, for someone making the jump up in class like Bodin, playing against improved opposition can be cancelled out by having a higher class of player around you on a day-to-day basis and on a matchday.

“When you’re playing with better players and against better players then you pick up different things,” he said.

“You make different runs and you get the ball a lot more when you do make those runs, when you’ve done similar ones and not got it previously.

“That’s no disrespect to other teams I’ve played in but here players see things quicker and do things quicker.

“It’s great to be in a team like that, it’s what I’ve always wanted and I’m just looking to keep learning and progressing.

“The lads have been very good this year and training every day with them has definitely made me a better player.”

One thing that has gone in the versatile forward’s favour is that he seems an ideal fit for Alex Neil’s style of play.

Bodin enjoys the fluid nature of North End’s frontline, more apparent than ever after Jordan Hugill’s move to West Ham, but also is not afraid of the other side of the game.

“I think the style of play suits me,” he said.

“You get a licence to move about at the top of the field, the gaffer always says when you’re in their half you can just express yourself.

“But at the same time I do track back and you’ve got to do your defensive duties, which I’ve been trying to do.

“I probably didn’t do that as much as Bristol Rovers because we played a slightly different way but I’ve fitted into it and got used to it now.”

Part of that system is at times pressing high up the pitch, something which brought Bodin his first goal against Forest and is likely to be in use again when PNE look to upset league leaders Wolves when they visit Deepdale on Saturday.

“When teams do play out from the back and try and play good football it’s key to press quite high and get in their faces and not let them have any time on the ball,” Bodin said.

“In the last few games that’s worked out for us, especially against Forest.

“Against Brentford we didn’t do it as much as we wanted to but they’re a good side and are probably one of the best at playing out from the back in the league.

“I think it’s going to be the same again Saturday to be fair and we’re just going to have to stick to our game-plan and hopefully we can come away with the three points.”

Making the move from League One to games against multi-million pound players, of which Wolves have many, is one thing that attracts any player.

Bodin will be looking to continue his unbeaten league record since moving to Deepdale, having previously faced Nuno Espirito Santo’s pace-setters in the League Cup earlier in the season.

“It’s why you want to play football and it’s one of the reasons I moved, wanting to play against teams like this and in front of big crowds,” he said.

“That was a massive thing for me and I can’t wait to get out there.

“Wolves have been strong all season – I played them earlier in the season in the cup and they were very good and they had a weaker side out.

“They’ve got a lot of money and have brought in a lot of players. But there’s no reason why we can’t pick up a result.”