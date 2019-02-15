Betting column: Preston North End fancied to get the better of Nottingham Forest

32Red’s betting expert Jack Milner takes a look at PNE’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest, along with this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round ties with both Manchester clubs in the thick of the action.

North End did fellow 32Red-sponsored side Leeds United a massive favour midweek, beating Norwich 3-1 at Deepdale, with the Yorkshire club returning to the top of the Championship thanks to their 2-1 defeat of Swansea at Elland Road.

Paul Gallagher (right) is 6/1 to score against Forest in a PNE victory

PNE have been awesome on home soil this season and continue to go from strength to strength under Alex Neil.

The Lilywhites’ relatively young squad face another stern test at the weekend upon the arrival of Nottingham Forest.

However, I expect them to pass with flying colours and they look ‘banker’ material at Even Money with 32Red, the visitors 3/1 and the draw 5/2.

Paul Gallagher once again pulled the strings in midfield, and coolly slotted home from the penalty spot to double PNE’s lead after Ben Davies had broken the deadlock halfway through the first 45.

Gally is 6/1 to net anytime in a PNE win against Forest, with the hosts similarly appealing at 4/1 to win by two or more goals.

Manchester City’s quest for the Quadruple sees them head to Newport County in FA Cup action this weekend, with the League Two side rewarded for knocking Middlesbrough out on in the previous round.

Michael Flynn’s side levelled late on at The Riverside and, after beating the Championship side in a replay, are rewarded with a money-spinning tie, welcoming Pep Guardiola’s side to Rodney Parade on Saturday: City 1/14 favourites with 32Red, Newport 33/1 to cause arguably one of the greatest upsets in cup history, and 14/1 to earn a replay.

Those who have followed City closely the past few weeks will have seen a side that have been invigorated after recovering from something of a slump, and they hopefully rewarded readers’ faith last week in their 6-0 thumping of Chelsea.

We put the Citizens up as the ‘Bet of the Week’ at 7/2 to beat the Blues by three or more goals in this column last weekend, and they wasted little team against Eden Hazard and Co, and were four up after just 25 minutes. Sergio Aguero is the 5/2 favourite to break the deadlock against Newport. However, Raheem Sterling continues to be overlooked in the market and looks a massive price at 4/1 to score the first goal and 4/6 to net anytime. Sterling has become world class under the guidance of Guardiola and should seal a maiden honour this term – back him at Even Money with 32Red to be named PFA Young Player of the Year.

His biggest rival to the accolade comes across Manchester with Marcus Rashford thriving under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pair enjoyed a night to forget midweek as United lost 2-0 to PSG in the Champions League however, he remains in lethal form in front of goal, netting eight goals in his last 14 games.

He should lead the line up front when United travel to Chelsea in the stand-out tie of the fourth round: Chelsea Even Money favourites with 32Red, United 5/2 and the draw 13/5.

FA Cup prices from 32Red: Manchester City 13/10; Chelsea 5/1; Manchester United 11/2; Wolves 17/2; Crystal Palace 10/1; 16/1 Bar.

