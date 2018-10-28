Ben Davies' frustration as Preston North End let big chance slip away in 1-1 draw with Rotherham

Ben Davies felt Preston North End were always in control despite seeing a lead slip against Rotherham at Deepdale.

READ MORE: Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham - Our marks out of 10 after Deepdale stalemate

Tom Barkhuizen’s 39th-minute goal put the hosts in front but an improved Millers performance after the break included Michael Smith levelling things up 10 minutes into the second half as the game finished 1-1.

PNE may have seen a bright start fade but Davies believes the game was always the Lilywhites’ to win.

“I felt like we were comfortable to be honest,” said the defender.

“We could have defended the goal better but you nearly always can.

“I thought we started well and were on top before they grew into it a bit.

“It like we were always in control which is why it’s so disappointing that we didn’t win.

“It’s a home game against a side we felt we could beat, we felt we were better than.

“We definitely had the mindset to go and win the game.

“Off the back of four unbeaten it would have been nice but we’ve at least extended the run to five.”

Callum Robinson had the best late chance to settle the game for North End, Marek Rodak out sharply to deny him one-on-one.

“He was off his line quickly,” said Davies.

“Callum had done really well to get the ball down and get his shot away and it’s a good save.

“I think we had the chances to win the game and we had the pressure but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

At the back the only change to Alex Neil’s side from the 4-3 win over Brentford saw Tom Clarke come in for Darnell Fisher at right back, the PNE boss keen to deal with a more direct threat from the Millers.

“You know what he’s like in the air,” said Davies.

“He’s solid and he puts his head on things.

“I think we needed that. There were corners coming in and he was always the first on it clearing his lines.

“We were solid on set pieces as we were throughout most of the game to be honest.

“We’ll watch the goal back and analyse where we could have done better there.

“This season we haven’t been playing as well, we know that, but we’re working hard to get clean sheets.”