Barrow vs Preston North End LIVE starting XIs and team news from Carabao Cup clash
Preston North End face Barrow away from home in the Carabao Cup first round.
The Lilywhites are back on the road three days after drawing 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers, in their Championship opener. It’s only the second ever competitive meeting between PNE and the Cumbrian club.
Andy Whing’s side finished 16th in League Two last season, and have started this campaign with defeats to promotion favourites Chesterfield and MK Dons. Tonight’s hosts recently signed former Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen.
North End performed reasonably in both cup competitions last year, making it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round - having knocked out Sunderland, Harrogate and Fulham - while progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1966.
Follow all the action from tonight’s cup clash with us below!