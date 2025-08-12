Barrow vs Preston North End LIVE goal and score updates as visitors dealt injury blow
Preston North End face Barrow away from home in the Carabao Cup first round.
The Lilywhites are back on the road three days after drawing 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers, in their Championship opener. It’s only the second ever competitive meeting between PNE and the Cumbrian club.
Andy Whing’s side finished 16th in League Two last season, and have started this campaign with defeats to promotion favourites Chesterfield and MK Dons. Tonight’s hosts recently signed former Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen.
North End performed reasonably in both cup competitions last year, making it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round - having knocked out Sunderland, Harrogate and Fulham - while progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1966.
Follow all the action from tonight’s cup clash with us below!
LIVE: Barrow vs Preston North End
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way... no changes.
HT: Barrow 0-0 PNE
Goalless at the break.
There was a big chance for Barrow just before the break but Mahoney drilled his shot wide of the bottom right corner.
Lots of possession for PNE and plenty of attempts at goal, but nothing to overly trouble Winterbottom in the Barrow goal yet.
Frokjaer forced off inside half-an-hour with what looked like a groin injury. McCann was his replacement.
43' Slashed wide (0-0)
PNE just lacking quality in their shots at the moment. Valentin drives to the byline and drills a cross in, which is cleared as far as McCann. The midfielder takes on the first time half volley but slices it off target.
42' Shot saved (0-0)
PNE work it well from right to left and Okkels shifts inside before bending a shot at goal, but it’s down the throat of Winterbottom.
37' Angled wide (0-0)
McCann gets the ball out of his feet and looks to pick out the bottom left corner from 18 yards but sends it just off target.
35' Opened up (0-0)
McCann nicks the ball and it opens up for PNE but Carroll’s pass through to Osmajic just lacks the accuracy to set him free.
28' Forced off (0-0)
McCann on for Frokjaer. Looked like a groin issue for the Dane.
25' Fired wide (0-0)
Thordarson takes aim from 25 yards but his swerving strike is wide of the bottom left corner.
Frokjaer now down receiving treatment.
20' Chance PNE (0-0)
Osmajic keeps the ball in on the byline and finds Frokjaer, who checks it back for Thordarson to hit first time. The midfielder places his effort at goal but a block takes the sting out of it and Winterbottom saves.
18' Blocked (0-0)
Barrow launch a counter attack and it’s floated over to Earing, who brings the ball down and shoots from the edge of the box but it’s well blocked.
Valentin had got forward at the other end but Winterbottom was out to punch his teasing cross clear.
Barkhuizen has just been serenaded by the away fans when he went out to warm up - a nice touch!
15' Spell of possession (0-0)
PNE staying compact and organised in their shape as the home side enjoy a period with the ball. North End came out of the traps quickly but Barrow have settled into it in the last five.
8' First Barrow chance (0-0)
Smith does well to work the shooting chance from 20 yards but Walton is equal to his low effort.
5' Smart save (0-0)
Devine comes close to opening the scoring but his low drive is pushed away by Winterbottom. Nice reverse pass from Frokjaer to set the chance up.
2' Early corner forced (0-0)
Okkels peels in behind Barrow’s defence and the ball is floated over the top nicely. He brings it down and tries to play Frokjaer through, with a Barrow intervention turning the ball behind for a corner. Devine sprays it on to Okkels’ right foot but the Dane gets his scissored effort all wrong and it’s behind for a goal kick. PNE fans in good voice!
1' KICK OFF! (0-0)
We’re under way in Barrow...
PNE in their yellow third strip again.
Lewis Gibson captains the side this evening.
North End will kick towards the 1k away fans.
Match Odds
Barrow 3/1
Draw (in 90mins) 13/5
Preston North End 5/6
Barrow XI and subs
Tom Barkhuizen on the bench for Barrow.
Team News confirmed
Seven changes. No Lindsay. First year scholar striker Michael Ayodele on the bench. Theo Carroll’s first start.
PNE XI: Walton; Offiah, Gibson (c), Vukcevic, Valentin, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Devine, Osmajic.
PNE subs: Iversen, Storey, Hughes, Small, Whiteman, McCann, Smith, Ayodele.