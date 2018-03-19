Award for PNE striker Sean Maguire

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire was named the League of Ireland's player of the year at the FAI International Football Awards.

Maguire won the award on the back of scoring more than 20 goals for Cork City in 2017 before his summer move to Deepdale.

The awards took place in Dublin on Sunday night with a number of players from the Republic of Ireland squad attending before this week's friendly with Turkey.

On Saturday, Maguire scored his fifth goal in four games for North End to set them on the way to their 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old only returned to action at the start of March after four months out with a serious hamstring injury which required surgery to repair.

He now has nine goals for the season, that tally making him PNE's highest scorer in the Championship.

Maguire linked-up with the Ireland squad on Monday ahead of the Turkey game which is being played in Antalya.

PNE team-mates Alan Browne and Daryl Horgan are also in the squad although injury has forced Greg Cunningham to pull out.

The Irish squad will train in Turkey for three days before the game on Thursday.