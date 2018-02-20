Aston Villa want to get back on track against Preston North End

Steve Bruce will be seeking an instant response from his Aston Villa side to their weekend defeat at Fulham when they host Preston tonight.

Villa had won seven on the bounce until Saturday, that run underlining their promotion credentials.

But they were caught cold at Craven Cottage, with Fulham beating them 2-0.

After such a good run, Villa boss Bruce was not too harsh on his players but with one automatic place near enough in the bag for Midlands rivals Wolves, they cannot afford too many slip-ups.

Bruce said: “I don’t think it was a wake-up call, we knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“In a big game it is all about scoring first.

“Once Fulham scored the first, we gifted them the second and then all of a sudden it is a difficult day.”

The second gift referred to by Bruce was a mistake from ex-PNE loan keeper Sam Johnstone who is on loan from Manchester United.

Said Bruce: “Sam’s gone to take a goalkick, tried to be clever with it and unfortunately it didn’t come off.

“I’m not criticising the lad, he’s been terrific all season.”

Villa have a doubt over the fitness of Jack Grealish tonight, the midfielder a big influence during their winning run.

But they can call on the experience of John Terry who has been rock solid since last summer’s arrival.