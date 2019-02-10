Are the play-offs still in reach? North Ender John Smith noticed a few fellow fans mentioning a late charge for the top six after the win over Bolton

We recorded our third win on the bounce at the the Trotters' home with a relatively easy victory which was not as narrow as the scoreline suggested.

It was also our third successive away win which delighted the faithful in what was by far our biggest away following of the season.

From the kick off we were in complete control and totally dominated the game.

It was a superb all round team display but for me. Ben Pearson was outstanding being pushed for the man of the match award by the rejuvenated Darnell Fisher, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire, who I thought turned in his best display since his return to the side from injury.

In the first half, the home side showed the sort of form which had seen them score just nine times in 15 home games and they posed no attacking threat whatsoever to our well organised defence.

It seemed a matter of time before Alex Neil’s confident side would open the scoring and this duly came five minutes before the break when top scorer Alan Browne fired home to cue loud renditions of the “Baluga” song from the vocal travelling army.

The second half continued in the manner of the first and it was mainly one way traffic until we had seemingly clinched the win eight minutes from time when Barkhuizen finished well to double our advantage.

Wanderers rallied at the death and managed to pull a goal back but in reality the result was never in doubt.Wanderers were as poor as anything ive seen this season, comparable with the Sunderland side which got relegated the season before.

The result stretched our unbeaten run to five matches since our season hit the low spot of the dismal FA Cup defeat to Doncaster.

However, that afternoon seemed a million miles away to the ecstatic fans who had made the short journey to witness another satisfying derby away win some of whom were continuing to keep their dreams of Premier League football alive by refusing to rule out a play-off tilt.