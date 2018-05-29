Another international cap for PNE midfielder Alan Browne

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne collected a third Republic of Ireland cap in their defeat to France in the Stade de France on Monday night.

The Lilywhites' player of the year played 60 minutes of the 2-0 defeat, a game played in torrential rain in the French capital.

Browne's PNE team-mates Greg Cunningham and Daryl Horgan were unused substitutes.

Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir were on target for France in a three-minute spell just before half-time.

Republic boss Martin O'Neill said: "I am really pleased that we have taken this fixture on because if you're trying to aspire to something, that sort of quality that the French possess is something you would want.

"While we are a great distance off that, I think the players can learn. We can look at the performance again at our leisure in the next 24, 48 hours, pick out the points we think we can definitely improve on.

"The one thing that we can is obviously, although we defended very strongly - we conceded maybe two bad goals at the time, but we defended pretty strongly - is our use of the ball when we have it.

"But it's a great lesson for us tonight in what we're trying to achieve. France are very strong, individually they have got a lot of talent in their team.

"I think they are one of the favourites for the World Cup."

The Republic of Ireland play the United States in Dublin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was an unused substitute for Wales in their 0-0 draw with Mexico in the Rose Bowl, Pasadena in the early hours of Tuesday morning.