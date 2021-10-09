No North End supporter needs reminding how the frontman scored on his one and only Three Lions appearance against the tiny nation back in March 2007.

The 36-year-old, whose second spell at the club recently came to an end, came on as a sub at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium and scored in the final minute of a 3-0 win.

His goal might only have come from a fraction of an inch out, Nugent converting after Jermaine Defoe’s shot had been saved, but they all count.

No-one can take David Nugent's England goal away from him

“Jermain Defoe gets the ball and he has a shot, the goalkeeper saves it and you can see it rolling in but I'm thinking 'I'm going to get this. I'm not leaving it,” Nugent said of the goal.

"Obviously I ran in, scored, basically from not even a yard, it's on the line, and Defoe has run off celebrating. I'm like 'it's mine, it's mine, it's mine!’

"I'm trying to celebrate and they're all running over to Jermain. After the game, I didn't know if I did (score) or not, but I had to get confirmation off the BBC in the interview after.