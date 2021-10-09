Andorra v England: When Preston favourite David Nugent made his mark for Three Lions

England playing in Andorra conjures up memories of just one man for Preston fans - David Nugent.

By Adam Lord
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 9:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th October 2021, 9:06 pm

No North End supporter needs reminding how the frontman scored on his one and only Three Lions appearance against the tiny nation back in March 2007.

The 36-year-old, whose second spell at the club recently came to an end, came on as a sub at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium and scored in the final minute of a 3-0 win.

His goal might only have come from a fraction of an inch out, Nugent converting after Jermaine Defoe’s shot had been saved, but they all count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No-one can take David Nugent's England goal away from him

Read More

Read More
Defender Andrew Hughes targets return to action against Wayne Rooney’s Derby Cou...

“Jermain Defoe gets the ball and he has a shot, the goalkeeper saves it and you can see it rolling in but I'm thinking 'I'm going to get this. I'm not leaving it,” Nugent said of the goal.

"Obviously I ran in, scored, basically from not even a yard, it's on the line, and Defoe has run off celebrating. I'm like 'it's mine, it's mine, it's mine!’

"I'm trying to celebrate and they're all running over to Jermain. After the game, I didn't know if I did (score) or not, but I had to get confirmation off the BBC in the interview after.

"One cap, one goal, that'll do me."

Subscribe now to get 50% off the very best of local news, sport and opinion with our autumn half price sale.

David NugentPreston