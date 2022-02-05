All change at Hull City ahead of Championship meeting with Preston North End

The Allam family, who were largely controversial in Humberside, have been bought out by new chariman Acun Ilicali.

The £30m deal has, of course, brought much optimism around the club.

However the ownership is not the only thing that has changed, with Grant McCann having been relieved of his duties by the new regime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali.

McCann was at Hull for three seasons, overseeing a relegation but also winning the League One title last season, guiding the Tigers back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

In comes Shota Arveladze, a Gerogian boss who has history in Turkey, where new owner Acun Ilicali is from.

Having faced McCann’s Hull last season as Plymouth Argyle boss, PNE manager Ryan Lowe was full of praise for the former Tigers boss and expects his legacy to continue into this weekend’s game.

He said: “I thought Grant McCann had been fantastic there and was unlucky to lose his job, he’d done a fantastic job at Hull.

New Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze.

“They got relegated when they lost their best players, then he got them right back up at the first attempt.

“They’ve been fantastic under Grant so we’re expecting the same, just because there are new owners doesn’t mean there are new players.

“We still expect them to play the way we think they will play, they might tweak one or two things. But we’ll go there full of confidence that we can get a result.”

The new ownership brought about a lifting of the embargo at the MKM.

City brought in four new players in just the final hour of deadline day as the new owners made their presence known in the transfer market.

Slater had previously been on loan with the Tigers.

Ryan Longman was the first through the door on a frantic final day, a £700,000 deal with Brighton and Hove Albion, and another previous loanee.

Marcus Forss was brought in to plug a gap left by Josh Magennis, who departed for Wigan Athletic.

The striker is on loan from Brentford and has scored goals at this level before, with seven so far this season for the Bees though none came in the top flight.

Another with Championship experience is Liam Walsh, who joined on loan from Swansea City, just a few days after the two sides had met.

Walsh hit the crossbar from a free-kick during that game and must have impressed the Hull heirachy.

Lastly, the Tigers brought in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, a favourite of the new owner. The Iranian has joined on loan from Turkish club Fenerbahce and there is also an option to make the move permanent.

With so much change at the club, it will be a very different Hull that PNE visit on Saturday.