The Tottenham Hotspur man is in contention for tomorrow’s game at QPR

Preston North End have confirmed the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine.

The 21-year-old - who has had loan spells at Westerlo, Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale previously - goes straight into contention for Saturday’s opening day clash at QPR.

An option-to-buy has been inserted in the agreement, with the fee understood to be a sizable seven-figure sum.

Devine is the 10th signing of the summer transfer window for PNE, and second loan recruit following the capture of AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison.

He told iFollow PNE: “I’m buzzing. When this opportunity came about, I was excited when I first heard about it. I’m happy to be here and happy to get it done.

“I can’t wait to get going tomorrow. I like to make people excited. I like to get on the ball. I like to always be involved in it and get people off their seats.”

On his new No.21, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Alfie’s a talented player who can play in a number of positions. He can play as an attacking midfielder, he can play deep and he’s played box-to-box, so he’s got that flexibility which is great for us.

“I really liked his loan move in Belgium last year where he showed really good energy and appetite off the ball, which is what we demand. He showed his technique and quality in the final third to get goals and help assist others as well.”