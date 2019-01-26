Alex Neil says Preston North End's win at Stoke City was a deserved three points

Preston North End manager Alex Neil felt his side's victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium was a thoroughly deserved one.

The Lilywhites were in control for much of the game, bossing the early stages and going in front through Alan Browne's 20th minute shot.

Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd saves Sam Clucas' late penalty

They were then able to counter-attack Stoke as the hosts chased an equaliser, it being on the break that Brad Potts netted the second goal 10 minutes from time.

Neil said: "It was a continuation of what we did at QPR last week really.

"We had changed the shape slightly, put Brad Potts out to the right and bumped Paul Gallagher inside to try and control the ball more.

"I thought we were great. In the first 30 minutes we totally controlled the game and the first goal was excellent.

"The ball came into the box, they half cleared it to the edge where Alan Browne showed a great piece of quality to get away from his man and put it in the bottom corner.

"It was no more than we deserved at that point.

"When you score the first goal there is always a little bit of thought when you think 'Should we try and turn it, not risk the ball anymore'?

"But we showed real bravery, moved the ball well and made Stoke change their shape before half-time which was a big compliment to us.

"We had worked for most of the week on dealing with the shape they changed to anyway, so the game continued in a similar way.

"At the end it was great to see Brad score the second.

"There was then the penalty save from Declan Rudd at the end which was important because if they'd scored that there would have been another six minutes to see out."