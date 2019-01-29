Alex Neil says Preston North End's incoming business in January is done

Alex Neil says Preston North End have completed their incoming transfer business for January.

Five players have arrived at Deepdale this month, with four of the deals done in the first nine days of the window.

January signing Brad Potts has scored in successive games

There is still some scope for outgoing trade to be done ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, with Neil keen for some players on the fringes to go.

North End boss Neil is pleased with the business done and the backing he’s had this month.

“We have done a lot of work,” said Neil speaking at Springfields on Tuesday morning.

“To be fair to the club and the boss, they have put the money in and have backed us, given us reinforcements when we needed it because we were missing a lot of players.

Jayden Stockley, another of PNE's January buys, congratulates Jordan Storey at QPR

“I think we have now got a healthy squad, we have a few on the way back who will be important to us.

“But I can’t foresee us doing any more work between now and the end of the window.”

Josh Ginnelly’s arrival from Walsall on New Year’s Day set the ball rolling on the incoming business – a deal for the 21-year-old winger put in place ahead of the opening of the window.

Jayden Stockley joined on January 3 from Exeter City, with Brad Potts snapped-up from Barnsley the same day.

Connor Ripley was next in on January 9, the goalkeeper joining from Middlesbrough after spending the first half of the campaign at Accrington Stanley on loan.

Last week, Preston signed right-back Joe Rafferty from Rochdale.

As yet, Stockley and Potts are the only two of the new boys to pull on the PNE shirt.

They have started three games, with them both on target in the 4-1 win at QPR.

Potts netted again when North End beat Stoke City 2-0 last Saturday.

On the outgoing front, Andy Boyle went on loan to Ross County on Tuesday morning and there are likely to be further departures.

Left-back Kevin O’Connor is primed for another move having spent the first half of the season at Crewe on loan.

There could be loan moves yet for Graham Burke and Michael Crowe.

But striker Louis Moult won’t be on the move.

Luton Town were linked with him, however Moult is not a player PNE want to part with and he’s out injured.

Neil said: “There might be a couple of lads who we need to get out to get games.

“We don’t want to keep lads hanging about here if they aren’t going to be involved with us.”