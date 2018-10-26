Alex Neil pleased to have spine of his Preston North End side in place ahead of Rotherham

Alex Neil believes things are coming together for Preston in terms of player availability and form.

The Lilywhites are looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games when Rotherham visit Deepdale on Saturday.

Alex Neil believes Ben Davies' form has improved in recent games

North End are hoping to consign their early season struggles to the past with Neil helped by a healthy looking squad.

Ben Pearson is free from suspension, Sean Maguire is continuing his comeback from a serious hamstring injury while others are slowly but surely getting back to their best according to the boss.

“We've missed Ben Pearson for four games this season already which is not good on him and it’s not good for us,” said Neil.

“He’s crucial when he’s available.

“We’re getting the spine of our team back and playing a good level.

“I think Ben Davies in the last two games has been much improved.

“All those contributing factors have helped us.”

Neil is hoping his 19th-placed side, who have the worst defensive record in the league, can keep out the Millers on Saturday.

Three goals were shipped against Brentford but with one a fine strike from Sergi Canos, another deflected in and the third from a set piece, the PNE boss believes things are on the up at the back.

“Although we conceded three goals I thought we looked a lot more defensively solid,” said Neil.

“Our shape was a lot better.

“You have have to give Brentford some credit, they’ve created more chances than any other team in the league this season.

“But I think the number of goals we concede is going to come down.

“I’m less concerned about those goals than I was about the ones previously.”