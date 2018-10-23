Alex Neil hails his subs after Preston North End become most prolific side in the country off the bench

Preston North End’s substitutes have certainly made an impact this season.

Stats show that the Lilywhites’ six goals off the bench this campaign is the most of any club in the top four tiers of English football.

The trend continued in the 1-1 draw at Hull on Saturday with Louis Moult scoring the late equaliser having been introduced 20 minutes from time.Callum Robinson and Paul Gallagher

also helped changed the game from the bench at the KCOM Stadium.

Alex Neil started with a young side on Humberside but saw some knowhow amongst his replacements help seal a point.

Louis Moult celebrates his late equaliser at Hull

“The three guys that came on the pitch on Saturday made a massive impact on the game and they were all more experienced players,” said the PNE boss.

“Callum, although he’s young, has played a lot of games, Louis Moult took his goal supremely well and had another opportunity and the goalie saved it.

“Paul Gallagher’s contribution was excellent as well.

"In the second half we were the team that were pinned in and weren’t really dealing with things well enough and when those three players came on the pitch it turned the game in our favour.”