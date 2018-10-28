Alex Neil explains why Tom Clarke got the nod ahead of Darnell Fisher for Preston's draw against Rotherham

Alex Neil says Tom Clarke got the nod ahead of Darnell Fisher for Preston’s draw with Rotherham due to his superior aerial presence.

The skipper was back in the side at right back after a groin injury with Fisher dropping to the bench against his former club.

Neil that there were numerous factors in play ahead of the 1-1 draw which extended PNE’s unbeaten run to five games.

“Darnell had a tight hamstring today,” said Neil.

“I also felt his last game wasn’t his best for us and I’ve watched Rotherham quite a few times and they’re very dominant in the air.

“I needed to make sure my back four were big and strong and could compete.

“Whether it be from open play or a set play I knew we needed to win that first header.

“Out of our back four Darnell is the smallest and I felt they would have targeted that side and I wanted to make sure I sured it up with Tom going in there.

“Which I thought in the main aerially he did.”