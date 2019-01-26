Alex Neil explains why Louis Moult had to be withdrawn from Preston North End's squad ahead of Stoke win

Alex Neil says Louis Moult was pulled out of the squad ahead of Preston North End’s win at Stoke as a precaution.

The striker was named on the bench and was set for a return to action against his hometown club after injury.

But the 26-year-old felt his hamstring which has troubled him for the last month and was withdrawn ahead of the 2-0 win with Paul Huntington taking his place among the substitutes.

Neil however wasn’t too concerned about Moult or Paul Gallagher, who had to be replaced in the second half.

“Louis would have been on the bench today but unfortunately he felt his hamstring,” said the PNE boss post-match.

“He had a full week’s training under his belt this week as well.

“I don’t think he’s done any damage he just wasn’t fully ready to be involved.

“Gally just got a knock which is a bit of a dead leg in his quad.

“It just swelled up and he had to come off.”