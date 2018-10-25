Alex Neil explains why captain Tom Clarke missed Preston North End's win over Brentford

Alex Neil says captain Tom Clarke missed Preston’s win over Brentford having not fully recovered from a groin problem.

READ MORE: Alex Neil believes Preston's win over Brentford is another step in the right direction

The skipper was absent for the 1-1 draw at Hull on Saturday and was in contention to feature on Wednesday night but hadn’t sufficiently recovered from his injury.

“To be fair to Tom he trained on Tuesday but it had been niggling away and Brentford is the worst team you want to play against if your groin is sore,” said Neil.

“They spin you in behind, are really nimble and quick.

“The way they play the game they drag you in, they drag you out.

“That certainly wouldn’t have helped Tom’s groin.

“It was one where I was quite happy for him to sit it out and get him ready for the upcoming games.”