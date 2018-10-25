Alex Neil believes Preston's win over Brentford is another step in the right direction

Alex Neil believes Preston’s win over Brentford is another step towards his side getting back to their best.

Alan Browne celebrates opening the scoring for Preston against Brentford

North End raced into a three-goal lead at Deepdale but there were some nervy moments on the way to a thrilling 4-3 victory that means they are four games unbeaten in the Championship.

It was a result that moved them up to 19th in the table, Callum Robinson scoring twice with Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen also on target against the Bees.

“Playing well and winning the games gives you real confidence and we’ve seen that over the last four games,” said Neil.

“As the game wore on you could see them get more confident.

“This is another step towards being back to where we were last year.

“When you’re sitting ninth or 10th in the table there is no pressure on you, you just go out and enjoy the game.

“But when you’re down the bottom of the league you know how important the games are.

“As a fan you’ll have a bit of apprehension because you know how crucial it is. The players are no different from that.”

The recent run is a marked contrast from a tough start to the season that saw the Lilywhites go 10 games without a league win.

“Football changes so quickly,” said Neil.

“We went through a difficult spell where I thought we played really well at times.

“But the bottom line is we didn’t pick up the points that we wanted.

“We’re now four games unbeaten with two wins and two draws and have got two good games coming up for us in Rotherham and Ipswich.

“We want to attack those games and this win was the first step in getting some points on the board.”