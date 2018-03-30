Alex Neil believes errors at both ends cost Preston in Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Alex Neil felt errors at both ends of the field cost his Preston North End side dear as they went down to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

Alex Neil looks on during Preston's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The play-off chasing Lilywhites were on top in the first period with all the goals coming after the interval.

Two goals in two minutes from Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao changed the complexion of the game before Louis Moult’s first PNE goal reduced the arrears.

As Neil’s men pushed for a leveller though two goals in stoppage time, a second for Nuhiu and a Fernando Forestieri free-kick, added some gloss to the scoreline.

“Whenever you concede four goals questions will be asked,” said Neil, who saw his side lose on the road for the first time since November.

“Defensively for some of their goals we made bad decisions and we didn’t defend well enough.

“First half they struggled to get out of their half. I thought we dominated the game and got into good situations.

“We could and probably should have taken the lead which can come back and haunt you at this level.

“When they brought the big lad Joao on at half-time we struggled to adapt for about 15 minutes.

“It cost us a couple of goals and then after that we seemed to build ourselves back into the game again.

“We had three unbelievable opportunities before our goal which we eventually got and then we pushed for another one.

“But the third goal is a corner where they’ve managed to get past three of our players and the big fella puts it in the top corner.

“The last goal just added insult to injury. They had five shots at goal four ended up in the back of the net.”