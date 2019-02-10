Alan Browne salutes Tom Barkhuizen after pair fire Preston North End to derby win over Bolton

Alan Browne praised fellow goalscorer Tom Barkhuizen after Preston North End continued their fine start to 2019 with victory at Bolton.

The Irishman made it 11 for the season when taking the recalled Barkhuizen’s pass to open the scoring in the 2-1 win.

The provider then got his goal eight minutes from time before Clayton Donaldson pulled a late goal back for the visitors on a day where PNE were in control almost from start to finish.

“I’ve got a good understanding with Barky and his pace is always a threat in behind,” said Browne, whose strike moved him out in front as North End’s top scorer this season.

“He played a little pass off me and then had the intelligence to pull it back.

“I caught it quite well and it ended up in the back of the net.

Browne congratulates Tom Barkhuizen on scoring PNE's second goal

“I got the goal in front of our fans too and they’ve been top drawer in the last few games.

“It’s obviously my best season so far in terms of goals.

“I could have had one or two more but I’ll take 11 for now and hopefully take another few chances when they come along.”

The only criticism of a third straight away win that extended North End’s unbeaten run to five games was that they weren’t out of sight sooner.

Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire and Brad Potts all saw good chances come and go for Alex Neil’s side.

“I think it’s fair to say we dominated most of the game,” said Browne.

“In recent games we’ve taken our chances quite well.

“The main thing is we are creating those chances and getting into good areas and while the final product wasn’t as pleasing as we might have hoped we got the two goals and the win and that’s all that matters.”

Donaldson’s goal as the game entered stoppage time did create a few jitters, Declan Rudd pulling off one fine late save to deny Josh Magennis.

“They had nothing to lose and put two up top and caused us a few problems to be fair,” said Browne.

“When you’re trying to see a game out it’s always tough especially when they’re throwing bodies forwards.

“They got the goal but I don’t think there was too much to worry about in the end.”