Alan Browne’s pleased Preston North End are proving people wrong

Alan Browne says Preston have proved their doubters wrong all season and hope to continue doing so by getting into the play-offs.

Alan Browne in action for PNE at Sheffield United last Saturday

The Lilywhites have taken their top-six ambitions into the final day of the campaign and will make it if they beat Burton and Derby lose against Barnsley on Sunday.

Having operated on one of the Championship’s lowest budgets, to be in with a shout so late on is impressive.

But there has been little credit coming their way from outside Deepdale as to how well they have done, a point midfielder Browne is quick to seize on.

“I think it has been the same story all season, with people writing us off from start to finish,” said Browne.

“Yet here we are and we are still in there with a shout with one game to go. We are overlooked a lot but it makes no difference to us, we will keep trying to do what needs to be done.

“People will have to start taking notice sooner rather than later because what we are doing here is really good.

“Other teams have been spending a lot of money and coming up short.

“It is a credit to the club and the way it goes about their business that we are here.

“We have brought in some really good players that have helped us get up the league.

“It has been a really good season so far and is one we can improve on yet.”

Browne, 23, has played a crucial role in taking North End’s season down to the wire.

He has scored in three of the last four games, two of those being winners against QPR and Sheffield United.

The Irishman has nine goals for the season, and is now PNE’s second highest scorer.

For a player who had not found the net for 17 months prior to September, that is some turnaround.

Said Browne: “I didn’t score last season although I was playing a different role then.

“But that is not an excuse because as a midfielder you are doing both sides of the game and need to chip in.

“I’m pleased with nine goals and I’ve never been in this situation of having scored so many and even competing to be top scorer.

“Getting more goals was something I’ve worked hard doing, while the gaffer has been constantly on at me to add goals to my game.”

Browne is eagerly awaiting the Burton clash on Sunday lunchtime (12.30pm).

Although Preston’s away record this term is superior to that at home, he is more than happy to be at Deepdale.

“I know that people like their statistics but we have a job to do,” said Browne.

“We will do everything we possibly can to get into the play-offs and the fans will get right behind us.”