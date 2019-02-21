Alan Browne aims to keep up scoring form in Preston North End’s away trips

Alan Browne will be hoping to continue his fine run on the road when Preston North End visit Millwall on Saturday.

The Lilywhites’ top goalscorer has been on target in the last three away games to take him to 11 for the season.

It has helped PNE to a hat-trick of wins on their travels as part of a seven-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Alex Neil’s 11th-placed side will look to make it four in a row when they make the trip to The Den this weekend.

“I was getting enough stick for it so it was about time I started chipping in away from home,” said Browne, whose first eight goals of the campaign came at Deepdale.

“I never really worried about it to be honest.

“I did see stats on social media from time to time.

“But it doesn’t bother me if it’s the other boys scoring away from home – it makes no difference to me.

“But personally I’ve scored in three on the bounce away from home and long may that continue.”

PNE’s upturn in away form has been in stark contrast to the start of the season.

It took until the trip to Bristol City back on November 10 for the Lilywhites to pick up their first three points on the road but they now have five away wins ahead of facing Millwall.

“It kind of seemed to switch from last season,” said Browne.

“Then we were top-drawer away from home and maybe not as clinical at home.

“But now hopefully with players back we can do them both.

“We’ve been fantastic in the last three away games.

“Hopefully we can keep putting in performances and picking up good results.”

Browne has been part of an impressive North End attack in 2019 which has been bolstered by players returning from injury, most notably Sean Maguire, and new signings Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts.

There is a fluidity to their play that is posing plenty of problems for opposing defences, especially on the road.

“We’ve got a good understanding of what the gaffer wants from us,” Browne said.

“He drills that into us every week.

“We have the flexibility in midfield where people can interchange and go into different positions.

“If we need to change formation within a game it’s no problem to us.

“We adapt quite well and quite quickly.

“I think that causes opposition teams a few problems so for us to be able to change how we can is a good trait to have.

“We’ve also got people who can step into positions no problem and that is something we’ve lacked.

“Just look at the people that aren’t even in the squad.”