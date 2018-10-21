"A huge moment for me": Alan Browne's pride after captaining Preston North End for the first time at Hull

Alan Browne admitted being handed the captain’s armband for Preston North End’s draw with Hull City was a big moment in his career.

READ MORE: Alex Neil forced into late reshuffle after Preston North End lose players to injury and illness ahead of Hull draw

The midfielder led out the side for the first time at the KCOM Stadium, Louis Moult’s goal three minutes into stoppage time cancelling out Jarrod Bowen’s penalty.

Captain for the day Alan Browne salutes the Preston fans at the final whistle

Last year’s player of the year, Browne stepped up to skipper PNE after Tom Clarke was ruled out with a groin problem on the morning of the game.

“It’s a really proud moment for me,” said the Republic of Ireland international.

“I’ve been here a long time now and to get the armband was fantastic.

“I’m a big fan of this club and everybody knows how well I’m settled here.

Browne goes for goal in the first half at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday

“To get that responsibility was a huge moment for me.

“But I don’t think my job in the dressing room changed too much.

“Usually I’d have an input either way so I didn’t put too much pressure on myself.”

The game itself saw Hull, who started the day bottom of the Championship, hit the woodwork three times before Bowen scored from the spot on 85 minutes after Jordan Storey had been penalised for a coming together with Chris Martin.

Moult then came off the bench and converted Darnell Fisher’s cross however to make it three games unbeaten for the Lilywhites.

“To be fair, I thought they probably deserved more from the game,” Browne admitted.

“That wasn’t anywhere near as well as we can play, we know that.

“We just needed a kick and their goal seemed to give us that.

“Obviously when you’re 1-0 up at home you want to hold onto it so they probably sat off us a little bit.

“We’re disappointed but at the end of the day it’s a good point for us on the road.”

It was another important goal from Moult, the striker having been on target in the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.

“I think he’s been fantastic all year,” Browne said.

“Any time he’s been called upon he’s put in a real shift for us.

“His goal was well deserved and when it came on he made a real nuisance of himself, which he always does, got in good areas and it was a great finish from him.”