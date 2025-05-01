PNE given ominous survival verdict. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE head into the final day of the season with their Championship status on the line.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men travel to play-off chasing Bristol City on Saturday, with anything less than maximum point leaving their future in the hands of results elsewhere.

They face a Robins side who also need victory as they continue their battle for a top-six spot following Monday’s evening’s damaging 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.

North End go into the final day just one point above the relegation zone in 20th after plummeting in recent weeks.

Hull City, who occupy the final relegation spot in 22nd, make the long trip to Portsmouth, while Luton Town in 21st travel to West Brom.

Derby County and Stoke City make up the five-way fight for survival and face each other at Pride Park, with both sides still in with a chance of facing the drop to League One.

For PNE though, they will have to put the form book to one side, having won just once in their past 14 Championship games.

And for former Barnsley and Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke, that decline in results in something he can’t look past as he delivered his verdict on the relegation battle.

Speaking on the BBC’s 72+ EFL Podcast, he said: ‘I just feel that they're going to get relegated. I like Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) as a manager, but I just think to myself that they've dropped off the cliff.

‘They've got Bristol City away and I fancy Hull to get something at Portsmouth. Portsmouth are on their holidays, but we know Fratton Park's a different place to go.

‘If you're going to Bristol City, if you're Preston, with Bristol City needing to get a result, a win, they stay in the playoffs, that's a tough game for me. I have just got a funny feeling for Preston.’

A shootout between PNE and Hull City for relegation

Paul Heckingbottom. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Clarke joined regular pundit Jobi McAnuff on the latest episode, with the former Leeds United and West Ham striker also giving an ominous verdict on PNE’s survival hopes.

The 43-year-old believes it’ll be a shootout between the Lilywhites and Hull City for the final relegation spot as the battle intensifies.

He said: ‘For me, Hull and Preston are the ones that are in trouble. I can see Bristol City winning at home (v Preston).

‘They've got a brilliant home record and Hull, having lost the game against Derby so late on, I just wonder what that does for the team spirit and the morale going into it.

‘They've been the ones that have been dragged down there a little bit, and looking at the table now, with points to make up, I think they're going to be in a little bit of trouble.

‘​​What a disaster that would be after finishing seventh, getting rid of Liam Rosenior, which we felt was ridiculous at the time, could make it an even worse decision, if they end up getting relegated.’

