"A fair result": Preston North End boss Alex Neil reacts to 1-1 draw with Swansea

Alex Neil felt a point was about right after Preston’s 1-1 draw with Swansea at Deepdale on Saturday.

Daniel Johnson’s penalty on the hour cancelled out Courtney Baker-Richardson’s goal five minutes earlier with Josh Earl then sent off for North End late on.

A point leaves PNE 18th in the Championship and without a win in five league games.

“The opportunities in the game were few and far between,” said Neil.

“There weren’t many for either team and I thought it was a bit of stuffy game.

“A point was probably over the piece a fair result.

“I didn’t think they created any really clear-cut chances apart from the goal.

“They had one from Wilfred Bony where he’s headed it but it’s ended up really wide.

“There were also a couple of balls Declan needed to collect and to be honest we didn’t have that much apart from a couple of crosses into the box, a couple of shots that ricocheted and a couple the ‘keeper saved in one wee spell.

“I didn’t think conditions, certainly second half, helped and our balance wasn’t quite right at times and you could see we were still trying to get used to the new signings.”