A failure to make the most of their chances against Sheffield United proved costly for Preston, says PNE supporter Tim Mercer

One of the best attacking teams I’ve seen in a long time visited Deepdale on Saturday and took away all three points with a narrow win.

This doubled-edged blade is razor ‘Sharp’ on both sides, with David McGoldrick complementing Billy on the other and scoring the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark.

The win put United back into second spot above their arch Yorkshire enemy, Leeds, and it is with great anticipation that this fan awaits the visit of the other United on Tuesday evening. So, how did North End fare against a top side that is in with a real shout of automatic promotion?

The answer is not bad at all, especially if clear-cut but spurned opportunities are taken into account.

I counted two before the visitors scored and at least another two in the second half. One of the latter ones that really sticks in the mind involved Lukas Nmecha putting Callum Robinson in on the left-hand side only for him to put his shot straight at the keeper and with not enough power.

Other guilty parties included Paul Gallagher and a header by Sean Maguire, but it must be set in context against one of meanest defences in the division. Whilst this result is disappointing in terms of the play-offs, playing catch-up like Preston have been doing in the last few weeks always comes to an end.

Sustaining the level of form that brought six straight away wins on the bounce is almost impossible to maintain and we must take heart in being five points away from the line with six to play.

Things can look different quite quickly in football, starting with a much overdue win against Leeds on Tuesday.