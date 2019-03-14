Preston North End's Jayden Stockley celebrates scoring the winning goal

9 pictures of Preston North End fans from last night's win against Middlesbrough

376 travelling fans watched Preston North End's away victory against Middlesbrough last night.

Were you at the game? See if you can spot yourself in our fans' gallery below

Preston North End fans cheer their side on in the second half

1. We'd love to know what they are about to say

Preston North End fans nervously wait for the final whistle

2. Nervous wait

Preston North End fans celebrates after the final whistle

3. Great support

376 travelling fans watched the game.

4. Smiles all round

