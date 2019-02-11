33 pictures of the 4,500 Preston North End fans who watched the big derby win over Bolton
Some 4,565 Preston North End fans were at the University of Bolton Stadium for the 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Were you one of those in attendance for the derby victory? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery
1. Keeping warm
A cup of coffee was the order of the day pre-match at Bolton
2. Proud Preston
One young fan shows off his scarf at the University of Bolton Stadium
3. Pure joy
PNE fans saw their side win for the third away game in a row
4. Round of applause
PNE fans saw their side dominate Bolton for large parts of the 2-1 win
