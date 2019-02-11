33 pictures of the 4,500 Preston North End fans who watched the big derby win over Bolton

Were you one of those in attendance for the derby victory? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery

1. Keeping warm A cup of coffee was the order of the day pre-match at Bolton CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

2. Proud Preston One young fan shows off his scarf at the University of Bolton Stadium CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

3. Pure joy PNE fans saw their side win for the third away game in a row CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

4. Round of applause PNE fans saw their side dominate Bolton for large parts of the 2-1 win CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

View more