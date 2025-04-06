The sun was shining in Lancashire for PNE’s contest against Stoke as Paul Heckingbottom’s men returned to home soil following the midweek defeat to Derby.

The Lilywhites got off to the best possible start when Kaine Kesler-Hayden fired home the opener after 10 minutes to net his first goal while on loan from Brentford.

A controversial second-half penalty for the Potters saw Lewis Baker level with 15 minutes to go as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

The point maintains Preston’s 14th place and comfortably sit mid-table in the Championship ahead of the final six games of the campaign.

With another fantastic crowd inside Deepdale on Saturday, we’ve chosen the best fan photos from the sunny afternoon.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know from our fan gallery with images from CameraSport?

