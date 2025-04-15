From left: Emre Tezgel, Angus Gunn, Harry Darling, Hector Kyprianou.From left: Emre Tezgel, Angus Gunn, Harry Darling, Hector Kyprianou.
From left: Emre Tezgel, Angus Gunn, Harry Darling, Hector Kyprianou. | National World/Getty Images

21 realistic Championship and League One free agents Preston North End could sign for nothing this summer

By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST

Although there are four Championship games remaining for PNE this season, there is no doubt planning has started ahead of the transfer window.

Paul Heckingbottom recently made it clear starting he now know where the Lilywhites will be looking to strengthen in the summer.

It will be the head coach’s first at the helm after being appointed in late August following Ryan Lowe’s departure.

North End will have four players returning to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans at the end of the season, while a number of Heckingbottom’s squad remain without a deal beyond this term.

With the Preston boss revealing there will be change this summer, we’ve taken a look at signings PNE could make for free.

We’ve put together a list of players who the Lilywhites could realistically recruit in the upcoming transfer window, whose contracts run out at the end of the campaign.

Here’s who North End could look at.

Norwich City - Goalkeeper

1. Angus Gunn

Norwich City - Goalkeeper | Getty Images

West Brom - Attacking midfielder

2. Grady Diangana

West Brom - Attacking midfielder | Getty Images

Reading - Centre back

3. Amadou Mbengue

Reading - Centre back | Getty Images

QPR - Centre-back

4. Jimmy Dunne

QPR - Centre-back | Getty Images

