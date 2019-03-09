21 pictures of the 7,500 Preston North End fans who roared their side to derby win over Blackburn

See if you can spot yourself in gallery below.

1. Party time A PNE fan celebrates at the final whistle CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

2. Fine gesture Paul Gallagher gives his shirt to a young fan at the final whistle CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

3. Derby joy A North End fan gets up close and personal with our photographer at the final whistle. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

4. Starting them young A young North End fan celebrates a day he'll remember in years to come. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo

View more