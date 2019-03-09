A Preston fan reminds the Blackburn supporters of the score

21 pictures of the 7,500 Preston North End fans who roared their side to derby win over Blackburn

Preston North End were backed by 7,514 fans for their 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

See if you can spot yourself in gallery below.

A PNE fan celebrates at the final whistle

1. Party time

Paul Gallagher gives his shirt to a young fan at the final whistle

2. Fine gesture

A North End fan gets up close and personal with our photographer at the final whistle.

3. Derby joy

A young North End fan celebrates a day he'll remember in years to come.

4. Starting them young

