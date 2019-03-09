21 pictures of the 7,500 Preston North End fans who roared their side to derby win over Blackburn
Preston North End were backed by 7,514 fans for their 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
See if you can spot yourself in gallery below.
1. Party time
A PNE fan celebrates at the final whistle
CameraSport
freelance
2. Fine gesture
Paul Gallagher gives his shirt to a young fan at the final whistle
CameraSport
freelance
3. Derby joy
A North End fan gets up close and personal with our photographer at the final whistle.
CameraSport
freelance
4. Starting them young
A young North End fan celebrates a day he'll remember in years to come.
CameraSport
freelance
View more