Were you at the game? See if you can spot yourself in our fans' gallery below:

1. Early doors Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere ahead of the clash against Birmingham. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Pre-match snack Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere ahead of the clash against Birmingham. other Buy a Photo

3. Ready for the weekend weather Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere ahead of the clash against Birmingham. other Buy a Photo

4. Umbrella at the ready Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere ahead of the clash against Birmingham. other Buy a Photo

View more