20 pictures from Preston North End's Gentry Day wins at Bolton Wanderers
Preston's last two visits to Bolton have seen them pick up Gentry Day wins in 2016 and 2018.
The 4,500 thousand fans heading down the M61 this Saturday will be hoping for more of the same. Get in the mood for the match with our pictures below.
1. Level terms
Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring the equaliser at Bolton last season
CameraSport
freelance
2. Celebration time
Preston fans celebrate their team's first goal at Bolton last season
CameraSport
freelance
3. Back of the net
Sean Maguire marks his return after four months out by putting PNE in front at Bolton last season
CameraSport
freelance
4. Release of emotion
Sean Maguire marked his return from injury in style at Bolton last season, here he reacts to scoring Preston's second and his first of the afternoon
CameraSport
freelance
